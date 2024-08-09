TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.23 EPS

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $9.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.77 by $1.23, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 21.22% and a negative return on equity of 63.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.55 EPS. TransDigm Group updated its FY24 guidance to $32.62-33.42 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 32.620-33.420 EPS.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TDG traded up $29.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1,231.12. 210,451 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,193. TransDigm Group has a twelve month low of $802.46 and a twelve month high of $1,369.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,283.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,234.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.76, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,241.60, for a total transaction of $3,724,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,469,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other TransDigm Group news, insider Jessica L. Warren sold 925 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,339.34, for a total value of $1,238,889.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,967. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,241.60, for a total transaction of $3,724,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,469,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,708 shares of company stock valued at $137,640,845 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TDG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,435.00 to $1,524.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,550.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,425.00 to $1,483.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,417.19.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

