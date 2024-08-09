TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $32.62-33.42 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $33.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.87-7.93 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.83 billion. TransDigm Group also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 32.620-33.420 EPS.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

Shares of TDG stock opened at $1,231.12 on Friday. TransDigm Group has a 52-week low of $802.46 and a 52-week high of $1,369.57. The company has a market capitalization of $68.89 billion, a PE ratio of 48.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,281.41 and its 200 day moving average is $1,234.04.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.77 by $1.23. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 66.65% and a net margin of 21.83%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TransDigm Group will post 30.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. UBS Group lowered their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,466.00 to $1,423.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,550.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,290.00 to $1,357.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1,417.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransDigm Group

In other TransDigm Group news, Director Robert J. Small sold 30,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,323.86, for a total transaction of $39,715,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 112,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,776,710.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert J. Small sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,323.86, for a total value of $39,715,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 112,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,776,710.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,292.89, for a total value of $12,928,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at $10,547,396.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 105,708 shares of company stock valued at $137,640,845. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Stories

