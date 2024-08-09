Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Trimble had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 40.70%. The business had revenue of $870.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $862.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Trimble Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ TRMB traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.64. 871,283 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,385,420. The stock has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Trimble has a one year low of $39.57 and a one year high of $65.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TRMB. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Trimble from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Trimble from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trimble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

