Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Trinity Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:TRN opened at $32.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.51. Trinity Industries has a twelve month low of $20.04 and a twelve month high of $37.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $841.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.00 million. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Trinity Industries will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Trinity Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.17%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trinity Industries

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $544,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $1,090,000. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $908,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Cullen Investment Group LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $366,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

Featured Articles

