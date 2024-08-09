Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The travel company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 1.32%. The business had revenue of $497.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of Tripadvisor stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,415,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,421,428. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.54, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.42. Tripadvisor has a fifty-two week low of $13.41 and a fifty-two week high of $28.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69.
TRIP has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley downgraded shares of Tripadvisor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Tripadvisor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.29.
TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.
