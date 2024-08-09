Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The travel company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 1.32%. The business had revenue of $497.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis.

Tripadvisor Price Performance

Shares of Tripadvisor stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,415,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,421,428. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.54, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.42. Tripadvisor has a fifty-two week low of $13.41 and a fifty-two week high of $28.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Get Tripadvisor alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRIP has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley downgraded shares of Tripadvisor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Tripadvisor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.29.

About Tripadvisor

(Get Free Report)

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.