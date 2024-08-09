Truist Financial Boosts Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Price Target to $64.00

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.45% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

FNF stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.96. The stock had a trading volume of 461,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,318,353. Fidelity National Financial has a 52-week low of $37.10 and a 52-week high of $56.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.95. The company has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.35.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.03). Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, CFO Anthony Park sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total transaction of $4,319,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,049 shares in the company, valued at $5,033,670.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 845.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 631,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,234,000 after purchasing an additional 564,980 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,669,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 673.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 666,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,412,000 after acquiring an additional 580,694 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 327,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,375,000 after acquiring an additional 23,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,335,000. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

