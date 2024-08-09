Truist Financial Raises Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) Price Target to $22.00

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Truist Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Safehold from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Safehold from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Safehold from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Mizuho cut Safehold from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Safehold from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $28.22.

Shares of SAFE stock opened at $23.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 42.51 and a current ratio of 38.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.16 and a beta of 1.65. Safehold has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $24.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.09.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. Safehold had a positive return on equity of 4.64% and a negative net margin of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $89.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Safehold will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.177 per share. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is presently -155.56%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Safehold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in Safehold during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Safehold by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Safehold by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 2,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Safehold by 7.5% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. 70.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk.

