Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Trading Down 4.1%

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.41 and last traded at $1.42. 197,258 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 269,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.48.
The company has a market capitalization of $716.23 million, a P/E ratio of -17.75 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.77.
Tuya (NYSE:TUYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $61.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.66 million. Tuya had a negative return on equity of 2.82% and a negative net margin of 17.53%. On average, research analysts predict that Tuya Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.
Tuya Inc offers purpose-built Internet of Things (IoT) cloud development platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides platform-as-a-service that enables business, original equipment manufacturers, brands, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled smart devices and services; and industry software-as-a-service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.
