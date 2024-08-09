Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Trading Down 4.1%

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.41 and last traded at $1.42. 197,258 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 269,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.48.

The company has a market capitalization of $716.23 million, a P/E ratio of -17.75 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.77.

Tuya (NYSE:TUYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $61.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.66 million. Tuya had a negative return on equity of 2.82% and a negative net margin of 17.53%. On average, research analysts predict that Tuya Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tuya in the 4th quarter worth $73,000. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tuya in the fourth quarter valued at about $322,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Tuya by 139.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 418,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 243,423 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Tuya by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 459,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 43,778 shares during the period. Finally, Carmignac Gestion raised its holdings in Tuya by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 4,890,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,247,000 after acquiring an additional 952,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.47% of the company’s stock.

Tuya Inc offers purpose-built Internet of Things (IoT) cloud development platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides platform-as-a-service that enables business, original equipment manufacturers, brands, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled smart devices and services; and industry software-as-a-service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

