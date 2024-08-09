TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:SMIF) Announces GBX 0.50 Dividend

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:SMIF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund stock traded up GBX 0.40 ($0.01) on Thursday, hitting GBX 84.60 ($1.08). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 382,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,415. TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund has a 52-week low of GBX 70 ($0.89) and a 52-week high of GBX 86 ($1.10). The company has a market capitalization of £206.64 million and a P/E ratio of -1,057.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 83.98 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 82.65.
About TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund
