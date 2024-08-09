TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:SMIF) Announces GBX 0.50 Dividend

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:SMIF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund stock traded up GBX 0.40 ($0.01) on Thursday, hitting GBX 84.60 ($1.08). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 382,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,415. TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund has a 52-week low of GBX 70 ($0.89) and a 52-week high of GBX 86 ($1.10). The company has a market capitalization of £206.64 million and a P/E ratio of -1,057.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 83.98 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 82.65.

About TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Ltd. The fund is managed by TwentyFour Asset Management LLP. It invests in fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. The fund primarily invests in less liquid instruments across the debt spectrum, including asset backed securities, bank capital, corporate loans, high yield bonds, and leveraged loans issued by a wide variety of issuers.

