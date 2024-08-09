Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

TSN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a reduce rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Tyson Foods from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.00.

TSN opened at $61.89 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.35. Tyson Foods has a 52 week low of $44.94 and a 52 week high of $63.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a PE ratio of -34.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.74.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.22. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 4.97% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The company had revenue of $13.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Tyson Foods will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently -110.11%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 13.2% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 25,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.8% during the second quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 25,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 2.5% in the second quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 9,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. 67.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

