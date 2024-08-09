U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 165 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,974 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Price Performance

NASDAQ ABNB traded up $0.44 on Friday, reaching $115.08. The company had a trading volume of 4,755,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,601,960. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $145.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.62. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.38 and a 12 month high of $170.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.06). Airbnb had a net margin of 48.23% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABNB shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $190.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $143.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.00.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.57, for a total transaction of $75,942.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 205,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,044,815.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Airbnb news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 115,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $16,855,440.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,260,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,083,167,558.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.57, for a total transaction of $75,942.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 205,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,044,815.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 735,492 shares of company stock worth $109,402,066 in the last three months. Insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

