U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 4,296 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 30.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,436 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,296 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LGT Group Foundation bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total value of $5,812,860.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 203,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,507,899.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:HON traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $198.23. 1,868,348 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,922,480. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.88 and a 12-month high of $220.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $210.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.04.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.41 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on HON shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. UBS Group raised shares of Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $175.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. Daiwa America raised shares of Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $218.00 to $214.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.00.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

