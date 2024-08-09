U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,071 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $2,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.7% during the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.0% in the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 4,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,538,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 18,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday. Argus boosted their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.17.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Up 4.1 %

NYSE NVO traded up $5.30 on Friday, reaching $133.47. 7,159,930 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,552,019. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $137.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $598.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.41. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $86.96 and a fifty-two week high of $148.15.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.5126 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.52%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

