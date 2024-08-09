U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.23 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pineridge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 45.7% during the first quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. now owns 4,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.04. 985,681 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,453,323. The company has a market cap of $28.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.13. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $69.78 and a one year high of $105.74.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

