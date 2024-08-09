U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.41 Million Holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,565 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $2,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,439,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $212,543,000 after buying an additional 660,455 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,966,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $170,533,000 after purchasing an additional 155,403 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 8.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,063,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,715,000 after purchasing an additional 83,868 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 238.8% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 869,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,954,000 after purchasing an additional 612,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 862,376 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,074,000 after buying an additional 223,725 shares in the last quarter. 81.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ALK traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,752,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,200,704. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.60. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.75 and a 52 week high of $47.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.88.

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALK. Bank of America lifted their price target on Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.60.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

