U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.78 Million Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,809 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 292.1% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 24,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after buying an additional 18,046 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $999,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 10,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 20,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2,279.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,206,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $130,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,008 shares during the period.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $107.69. 3,336,649 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,538,513. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.97 and its 200-day moving average is $107.11. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.78 and a 1-year high of $108.82.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.