U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.08 Million Stock Holdings in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,822 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,025 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF were worth $3,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 687.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000.

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA CGMU traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $27.25. The company had a trading volume of 285,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,368. Capital Group Municipal Income ETF has a 1-year low of $25.32 and a 1-year high of $27.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.02 and its 200-day moving average is $26.95.

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Dividend Announcement

About Capital Group Municipal Income ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a $0.0455 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st.

The Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (CGMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds of varying maturities, exempt from regular federal income tax. CGMU was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

