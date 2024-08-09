U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.59 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. jvl associates llc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. jvl associates llc now owns 169,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,108,000 after buying an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 12,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $313,000. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 151,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $737,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJR stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,040,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,966,282. The company has a market capitalization of $79.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.82. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $87.32 and a one year high of $120.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.