U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $433,000 Position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) by 42.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,723 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DFAR. Vawter Financial Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. now owns 36,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 14,179 shares during the last quarter. Vannoy Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,431,000. Tillman Hartley LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC now owns 74,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 4,697 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, Core Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Management Inc. now owns 368,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,368,000 after purchasing an additional 9,806 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.97. The stock had a trading volume of 202,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,899. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $18.31 and a 52-week high of $24.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.99.

About Dimensional US Real Estate ETF

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

