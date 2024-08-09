U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH – Free Report) by 44.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,066 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,531 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.37% of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XPH. Flputnam Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $327,000. VCI Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $515,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000.

SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.98. 57,358 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,611. SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 52-week low of $34.67 and a 52-week high of $45.62. The firm has a market cap of $203.60 million, a P/E ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.71.

About SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF

SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index. The S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index represents the pharmaceuticals sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

