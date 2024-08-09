U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its position in ASML by 219.0% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 3,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in ASML by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in ASML by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its position in ASML by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 16,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,146,000 after purchasing an additional 5,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its position in ASML by 938.6% during the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,266,000 after purchasing an additional 7,481 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on ASML shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,172.00 to $1,202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,147.80.

ASML Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of ASML stock traded down $16.10 on Friday, hitting $860.55. 950,039 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,237,008. The stock has a market cap of $339.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.59, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $987.65 and its 200 day moving average is $951.80. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $563.99 and a 52-week high of $1,110.09.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. ASML had a return on equity of 49.93% and a net margin of 26.50%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.3 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $1.8732 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $7.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.50%.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

