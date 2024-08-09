U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 163 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,028,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. Williams & Novak LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $313,000. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $529,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

VIG traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $185.70. 508,491 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 889,447. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $149.67 and a 12-month high of $190.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

