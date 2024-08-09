U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 17,195 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 106.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,195 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $3,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EFG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,384,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,068,000 after purchasing an additional 137,178 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 56,912.3% during the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,788,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,103,000 after buying an additional 2,783,580 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,767,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,074,000 after acquiring an additional 973,742 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,661,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,285,000 after acquiring an additional 965,407 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,326,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,423,000 after purchasing an additional 170,268 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFG traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $100.02. 558,552 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.78.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

