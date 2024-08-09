U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,796 Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $2,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 4.5% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 10.8% during the second quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,014,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Strategic Advocates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 7,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Warther Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 2nd quarter valued at $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total value of $419,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at $23,339,835.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,887 shares in the company, valued at $15,147,374. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total transaction of $419,585.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,339,835.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

SMCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $600.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $800.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Nomura lowered Super Micro Computer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $930.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Nomura Securities lowered Super Micro Computer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $911.85.

SMCI stock traded down $1.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $508.76. The stock had a trading volume of 5,863,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,282,707. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $226.59 and a twelve month high of $1,229.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.49, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $792.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $834.04.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $6.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.63 by ($1.38). Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 35.06% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 29.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

