U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 2,735 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 98.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,518 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kennedy Investment Group raised its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Investment Group now owns 6,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. River Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 13,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

VPU stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $159.46. The company had a trading volume of 149,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,797. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $152.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.03. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of $118.81 and a 12 month high of $163.73. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.56.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

