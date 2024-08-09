U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 82,450 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $1,005,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 205.5% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 284,936 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after acquiring an additional 191,663 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 571.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,228,662 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,691 shares during the last quarter. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 353.1% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,027,018 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,709,000 after purchasing an additional 800,351 shares during the last quarter. 8.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DNP Select Income Fund Price Performance

DNP Select Income Fund stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.95. The stock had a trading volume of 525,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,579. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.72. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.02 and a 1 year high of $10.20.

DNP Select Income Fund Dividend Announcement

DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 8.7%.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

