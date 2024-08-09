U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 29.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,707 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 3,705 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in eBay during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the first quarter valued at $30,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. American National Bank raised its stake in eBay by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 600 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in eBay by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 732 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eBay Price Performance

EBAY stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.52. 2,952,169 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,705,357. The company has a market cap of $28.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.31. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.17 and a 12-month high of $57.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.90 and its 200 day moving average is $50.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

eBay Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.51%.

EBAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on eBay from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of eBay from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.65.

Insider Activity at eBay

In other eBay news, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.62, for a total transaction of $111,690.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,109 shares in the company, valued at $220,324.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other eBay news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total transaction of $52,110.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,962,109.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.62, for a total value of $111,690.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,324.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,488 shares of company stock valued at $565,910. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About eBay

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Further Reading

