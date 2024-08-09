U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 245 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,988,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,031,500,000 after acquiring an additional 263,709 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,859,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,585,028,000 after acquiring an additional 19,200 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,856,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,541,967,000 after acquiring an additional 705,771 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $1,248,036,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,595,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $638,167,000 after acquiring an additional 160,369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DE shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $483.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $430.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $424.78.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total transaction of $5,048,913.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,725,268.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of DE traded down $3.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $346.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,334,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,531,324. The company has a market cap of $95.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $369.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $381.96. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $340.20 and a 52-week high of $441.46.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.86 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The company’s revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 25.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.70%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Further Reading

