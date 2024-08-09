UBS Group Cuts Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Price Target to $18.00

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $26.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.18% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bloomin’ Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

Bloomin’ Brands Stock Performance

NASDAQ BLMN traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,481,391. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95 and a beta of 2.04. Bloomin’ Brands has a 12 month low of $15.94 and a 12 month high of $30.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.92.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.07). Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 65.73% and a net margin of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bloomin’ Brands

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 39,926 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management increased its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 35,250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 12,210 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 644,653 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,147,000 after buying an additional 39,270 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $1,222,000. Finally, Rye Brook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Rye Brook Capital LLC now owns 247,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,953,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter.

About Bloomin' Brands

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

