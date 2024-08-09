UBS Group Trims Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Target Price to $105.00

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by UBS Group from $107.00 to $105.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $123.38.

Axsome Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AXSM opened at $85.00 on Tuesday. Axsome Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $55.02 and a 52 week high of $98.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.32 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.41.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $75.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.91 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 118.07% and a negative return on equity of 87.17%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics will post -4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Axsome Therapeutics

In related news, Director Mark Coleman sold 5,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.21, for a total value of $394,777.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,768.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 7,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total transaction of $587,792.10. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,783 shares in the company, valued at $429,734.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Coleman sold 5,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.21, for a total transaction of $394,777.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,768.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Torray Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 11.5% in the second quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 1.4% in the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 87,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 7.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 165,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,328,000 after purchasing an additional 11,793 shares during the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Axsome Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

See Also

