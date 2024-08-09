Ultra Reaches Market Capitalization of $31.62 Million (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. One Ultra token can currently be bought for $0.0829 or 0.00000137 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ultra has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ultra has a total market cap of $31.62 million and $647,687.40 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60,593.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $345.43 or 0.00570080 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.76 or 0.00035918 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.80 or 0.00068980 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001300 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00008387 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Ultra Token Profile

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 381,413,132 tokens. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 381,413,132.0695 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.08491607 USD and is up 3.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 62 active market(s) with $658,272.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

