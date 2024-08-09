UniBot (UNIBOT) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $6.72 Million

UniBot (UNIBOT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. During the last week, UniBot has traded down 14% against the dollar. UniBot has a total market cap of $6.72 million and $1.68 million worth of UniBot was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UniBot token can now be purchased for $6.72 or 0.00010933 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About UniBot

UniBot’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens. UniBot’s official Twitter account is @teamunibot. The official website for UniBot is unibot.app. UniBot’s official message board is medium.com/@uniboteth.

UniBot Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UniBot (UNIBOT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UniBot has a current supply of 1,000,000. The last known price of UniBot is 6.04184388 USD and is down -2.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $1,392,234.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://unibot.app/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniBot directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniBot should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UniBot using one of the exchanges listed above.

