Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Smith Anglin Financial LLC

Smith Anglin Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,024 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 4.4% in the second quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 13,068 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its position in Union Pacific by 153.0% during the second quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 1,700 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Advocate Group LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 1.4% during the second quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 33,658 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $7,615,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 4.8% during the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 22,326 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 10.9% during the second quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on UNP shares. StockNews.com downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $276.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $248.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.79.

Union Pacific Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded up $3.70 on Thursday, reaching $240.54. 1,444,439 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,301,208. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $199.33 and a one year high of $258.66. The company has a market capitalization of $146.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $231.40 and a 200 day moving average of $239.21.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.03. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 26.90%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total value of $875,887.68. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 64,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,014,787.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.