Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Stock Position Decreased by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC decreased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,632 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,154 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 10,885 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,088,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Union Pacific by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,273,959 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $558,542,000 after buying an additional 222,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UNP. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Loop Capital cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $276.00 to $238.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $259.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.79.

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total value of $875,887.68. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 64,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,014,787.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Union Pacific stock traded down $2.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $237.73. The stock had a trading volume of 685,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,290,350. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $199.33 and a one year high of $258.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $144.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.21.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.03. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 26.90%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 49.62%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

