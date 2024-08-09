Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Shares Up 9%

Shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Free Report) rose 9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.02 and last traded at $4.01. Approximately 668,380 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 2,588,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.68.

Separately, Raymond James cut Uniti Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.50 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.57.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $294.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.97 million. Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 0.37% and a net margin of 0.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Ronald J. Mudry sold 28,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total transaction of $113,050.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 513,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,024,218.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UNIT. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 310,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in Uniti Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 208,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in Uniti Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 76,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 7.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 48,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of fiber and other wireless solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2023, Uniti owns approximately 140,000 fiber route miles, 8.5 million fiber strand miles, and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

