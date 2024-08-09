Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.680-0.730 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.700. The company issued revenue guidance of $720.0 million-$730.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $724.6 million. Universal Technical Institute also updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Shares of UTI traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.07. 134,002 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 608,780. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $918.37 million, a PE ratio of 47.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.26. Universal Technical Institute has a fifty-two week low of $7.70 and a fifty-two week high of $19.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.48.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $177.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Universal Technical Institute will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Universal Technical Institute from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Universal Technical Institute in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.83.

In other Universal Technical Institute news, Director Loretta Lydia Sanchez sold 6,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total transaction of $95,703.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,696.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

