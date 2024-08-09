UNUS SED LEO (LEO) Trading 1.3% Lower This Week

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 9th. UNUS SED LEO has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion and approximately $1.60 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded down 1.3% against the dollar. One UNUS SED LEO token can currently be bought for $5.79 or 0.00009661 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get UNUS SED LEO alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.00 or 0.00100129 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 36.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000020 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Token Profile

LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 925,756,326 tokens. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com.

Buying and Selling UNUS SED LEO

According to CryptoCompare, “UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNUS SED LEO has a current supply of 985,239,504 with 925,757,623.9 in circulation. The last known price of UNUS SED LEO is 5.78664433 USD and is up 0.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 48 active market(s) with $2,041,610.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitfinex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNUS SED LEO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UNUS SED LEO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UNUS SED LEO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNUS SED LEO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.