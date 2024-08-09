Unusual Machines, Inc.’s (NYSEAMERICAN:UMAC) Lock-Up Period To Expire on August 12th

Unusual Machines’ (NYSEAMERICAN:UMAC – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, August 12th. Unusual Machines had issued 1,250,000 shares in its public offering on February 14th. The total size of the offering was $5,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, ThinkEquity started coverage on Unusual Machines in a report on Monday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company.
Unusual Machines Stock Performance
Unusual Machines (NYSEAMERICAN:UMAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.62 million during the quarter.
About Unusual Machines
Unusual Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ultra-low latency video goggles for drone pilots. It operates a drone-focused e-commerce marketplace. The company serves drone pilots, hobbyists, and recreational services. The company was formerly known as AerocarveUS Corporation and changed its name to Unusual Machines, Inc in July 2022.
