Uranium Royalty (TSE:URC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.85

Uranium Royalty Corp. (TSE:URC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.85 and last traded at C$2.87, with a volume of 103551 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.92.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.50. The company has a market cap of C$345.99 million, a PE ratio of 36.50 and a beta of 1.68.

Uranium Royalty Corp. operates as a pure-play uranium royalty company. It acquires, accumulates, and manages a portfolio of geographically diversified uranium interests. The company has royalty interests in the McArthur River, Cigar Lake / Waterbury Lake, Roughrider, Russell Lake, Russell Lake south, and Dawn Lake projects in Saskatchewan, Canada; Anderson and San Rafael projects in Arizona; Lance and Reno Creek projects in Wyoming; Church Rock and Roca Honda projects in New Mexico; Dewey-Burdock project in South Dakota; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Langer Heinrich project in Namibia; and Michelin project in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada; Energy Queen and Whirlwind project in Utah; and Workman Creek projects in Arizona.

