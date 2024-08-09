V2X (NYSE:VVX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. V2X had a positive return on equity of 11.69% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. V2X’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. V2X updated its FY24 guidance to $3.85-4.20 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 3.850-4.200 EPS.

V2X Stock Performance

VVX stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.01. The company had a trading volume of 18,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,027. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -364.54 and a beta of 0.59. V2X has a twelve month low of $37.04 and a twelve month high of $55.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on VVX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of V2X in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of V2X from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of V2X in a report on Friday, May 17th.

About V2X

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients worldwide. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian, and international clients. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mclean, Virginia.

Further Reading

