V2X (NYSE:VVX) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.850-4.200 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.2 billion-$4.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.2 billion. V2X also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.85-4.20 EPS.

V2X Stock Performance

VVX traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,145. V2X has a one year low of $37.04 and a one year high of $55.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -364.54 and a beta of 0.59.

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.01). V2X had a positive return on equity of 11.69% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. V2X’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that V2X will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on VVX. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on V2X from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of V2X in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of V2X in a research report on Friday, May 17th.

V2X Company Profile

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients worldwide. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian, and international clients. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mclean, Virginia.

