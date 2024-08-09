Valaris (NYSE:VAL) Receives Buy Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark reissued their buy rating on shares of Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $90.00 price target on the stock.

VAL has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com upgraded Valaris to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Valaris from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners cut shares of Valaris from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $99.20.

VAL stock opened at $65.27 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Valaris has a fifty-two week low of $60.06 and a fifty-two week high of $84.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.21.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Valaris by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Valaris by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Valaris by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Valaris by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Valaris by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Valaris Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services Gulf of Mexico, South America, North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Floaters, Jackups, ARO, and Other. It owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs.

