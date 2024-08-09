Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,002 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Corning during the 4th quarter valued at $813,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Corning by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 131,323 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after buying an additional 30,001 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC raised its stake in Corning by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 12,982 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Socha Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Corning by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC now owns 343,624 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,463,000 after acquiring an additional 27,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Corning Price Performance

NYSE GLW traded up $0.76 on Thursday, reaching $38.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,116,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,246,100. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.42. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $25.26 and a twelve month high of $46.39. The stock has a market cap of $33.04 billion, a PE ratio of 53.83, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05.

Corning Announces Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Corning’s payout ratio is 157.75%.

Insider Activity at Corning

In other Corning news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 12,830 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $479,713.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 57,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,141,699.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Fox Advisors upgraded shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Corning from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. HSBC upgraded Corning from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Corning from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.23.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

