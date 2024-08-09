Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Buys 228 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,887 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 660.5% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 327 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 93.6% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at T. Rowe Price Group

In other news, VP Dorothy C. Sawyer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total value of $234,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,061,070. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,401 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total value of $162,305.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,644,838.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dorothy C. Sawyer sold 2,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total transaction of $234,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,061,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Up 2.0 %

T. Rowe Price Group stock traded up $2.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $104.84. 859,632 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,311,283. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.43 and a fifty-two week high of $122.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.11.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.01). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 28.66% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (down from $121.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.56.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

