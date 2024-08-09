Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $227,000 Stock Holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,944 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in YETI were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of YETI by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of YETI by 776.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 7,477 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of YETI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of YETI by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after buying an additional 4,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in YETI during the fourth quarter worth $241,000.

Get YETI alerts:

YETI Price Performance

NYSE:YETI traded up $6.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.20. 5,212,615 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,622,008. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.67 and a 200 day moving average of $39.60. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.88 and a 1-year high of $54.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $341.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.79 million. YETI had a return on equity of 28.81% and a net margin of 10.32%. Research analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of YETI from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on YETI from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on YETI from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. B. Riley dropped their price target on YETI from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of YETI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on YETI

YETI Profile

(Free Report)

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.