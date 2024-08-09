Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 19.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,437 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,323 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in Regions Financial by 1.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 41,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Regions Financial by 2.8% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its stake in Regions Financial by 4.9% during the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 12,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Regions Financial by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Regions Financial from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.51.

NYSE RF traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,973,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,154,336. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.60. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $13.72 and a 52 week high of $22.88. The stock has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.18.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 18.91%. The business’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.35%.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

