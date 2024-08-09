Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 133 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,939 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PPG. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,535 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. New England Research & Management Inc. raised its position in PPG Industries by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 11,775 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc boosted its position in PPG Industries by 0.6% in the second quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 13,958 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 136.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 571 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPG Industries Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of PPG stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Thursday, reaching $119.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,557,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,669,330. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $127.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.36. The company has a market cap of $27.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.26. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $118.07 and a one year high of $151.16.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 23.57%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 45.95%.

PPG Industries declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty chemicals company to buy up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PPG shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI cut PPG Industries from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $145.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PPG Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $162.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.08.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

