Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 14,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WSBC. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in WesBanco by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 19,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management grew its stake in shares of WesBanco by 257.0% during the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 7,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,416 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 27.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in WesBanco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,555,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in WesBanco by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 33,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 17,345 shares during the last quarter. 61.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WesBanco Stock Up 1.0 %

WSBC traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.08. The company had a trading volume of 294,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,565. WesBanco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.00 and a 12 month high of $34.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.70. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.84.

WesBanco Dividend Announcement

WesBanco ( NASDAQ:WSBC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.04). WesBanco had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $234.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that WesBanco, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Insider Activity at WesBanco

In other news, EVP Michael L. Perkins sold 5,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total value of $161,908.97. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,405.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WSBC has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens lifted their target price on WesBanco from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Hovde Group upped their target price on shares of WesBanco from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of WesBanco from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. DA Davidson upped their price target on WesBanco from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of WesBanco from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, WesBanco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.71.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, mortgage banking, and insurance services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

