Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bennett Selby Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the second quarter valued at $481,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 249.2% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 3,818 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the second quarter worth about $1,036,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 113.6% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 94 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Leibman Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 5.3% in the second quarter. Leibman Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. 85.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $544.00 to $453.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Compass Point reduced their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $490.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $403.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kinsale Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $443.38.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Performance

Kinsale Capital Group stock traded up $9.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $467.65. The company had a trading volume of 270,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,590. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $325.01 and a 12-month high of $548.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $396.84 and its 200-day moving average is $429.65. The company has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.06.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.23. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 26.08%. The business had revenue of $384.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 15.23 EPS for the current year.

Kinsale Capital Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.99%.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

