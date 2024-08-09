Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,878 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 23.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,122 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,878 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WMB. Norges Bank bought a new position in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $306,417,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Williams Companies by 15.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 108,302 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after buying an additional 14,672 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 145.5% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 95,359 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,716,000 after buying an additional 56,509 shares during the period. ETF Store Inc. boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 28,444 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Williams Companies by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,636,222 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $91,820,000 after acquiring an additional 518,009 shares during the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WMB. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Argus upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

Shares of WMB stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.86. 5,575,839 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,632,414. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.10. The company has a market cap of $53.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.49 and a 12 month high of $45.10.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 79.83%.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

